A 25-year-old man lost his life after his motorcycle fell into an uncovered pit dug for construction work in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area while returning home from office, police said on Friday. The family of the deceased alleged that before being informed of his death the next morning, they were left in the dark for hours and had to visit multiple police stations for the entire night.



According to a report in the TOI, the victim reportedly went missing after leaving home on his motorcycle late at night. When relatives attempted to call after he failed to return, his phone became unreachable. Then they began searching for him and approached multiple police stations in West Delhi.

WATCH: https://www.wionews.com/videos/breaking-at-least-31-killed-over-169-injured-in-islamabad-imambargah-explosion-pakistan-wion-1770377757093/%20embedd

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Police informed the family in morning

The family alleged that despite making repeated rounds of nearly a dozen police stations, they were given no clear information about his whereabouts. At around 7 am, the cops contacted them to inform them that his body had been recovered. Initial findings indicated that construction work was underway at the site, where a pit had been dug on the road.



The biker is suspected to have lost control of his motorcycle and fallen into the pit on Joginder Singh Marg near Green Valley Apartments, sustaining fatal injuries. Reports said the area did not have proper barricades or warning signs at the time of the accident.