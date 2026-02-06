/Jamshedpur on high alert over Pakistan-linked sleeper cells; Syed Mohammad Arshiyan named leader of terror operation, Interpol issues red notice

In India's Jharkhand, security agencies have heightened surveillance in the industrial city of Jamshedpur following an international alert linked to suspected terror activity. The alert, as per reports, includes warnings of over a dozen active sleeper cells that were allegedly trained in Pakistan. The alert has prompted local authorities and central agencies to step up monitoring across the city, a red notice has been issued for Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, the man suspected of leading the terror nexus.

Sleeper cells active in India?

Interrogation of terrorists detained from around the nation has revealed that sleeper cells are active across major regions in India. Of this, at least 12 are believed to have been embedded in Jamshedpur. These cells are believed to have direct or indirect links with handlers in Pakistan, with some individuals reportedly receiving training abroad. Investigators also suspect that several operatives are maintaining contact with foreign handlers through encrypted communication platforms while living seemingly normal lives.

According to the New Indian Express, district police, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and anti-terror units have been asked to remain on high alert, particularly at sensitive locations, vital installations, and crowded public spaces. While authorities said that the situation was under control, precautionary measures have been intensified to prevent any potential threat.

Who is Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, the alleged leader of these sleeper cells?

Security agencies have identified Syed Mohammad Arshiyan, a resident of the Azadnagar area in Jamshedpur, as the leader of the sleeper cell network. Arshiyan has reportedly been absconding for at least seven to eight years. Teams from India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have reportedly visited the city multiple times in search of him. Now, based on recommendations from investigating agencies, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him, thereby expanding the search internationally. Officials believe Arshiyan may have been involved in recruiting and radicalising youth locally. His brother, Mohammad Zeeshan, who has also been linked to the network, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.