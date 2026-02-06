/Home Minister Amit Shah’s J&K visit coincides with major counter-terror operation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, during which he will review the overall security situation and assess the progress of development initiatives being implemented by the Centre.

During his visit, the Home Minister is holding high-level meetings with top officials of the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and various paramilitary forces. In view of the visit, security has been tightened across the Union Territory, with security forces placed on high alert.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Border Security Force (BSF) posts. As part of his itinerary, the Home Minister will meet the families of martyred soldiers and hand over appointment letters to eligible family members.

According to BJP MLAs, the Home Minister will conduct a comprehensive review of centrally sponsored development schemes in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP stated that these meetings are expected to accelerate the pace of development in the region and strengthen peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the visit has drawn political reactions as well. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leaders have said that the Home Minister’s visit brings a “ray of hope” for the people of the region. The National Conference reiterated the long-standing demand for the restoration of statehood and urged the Centre to take cognisance of attacks targeting Kashmiris outside the Union Territory.

In parallel, security forces are continuing a massive search operation in the dense forests of the Chatru area in Kishtwar district. The operation, which has been underway since January 18, was launched following intelligence inputs about the presence of four to five foreign terrorists in the area.

During the cordon and search operation, security forces established contact with the terrorist's multiple times, leading to exchanges of gunfire. One terrorist has been killed so far, while the operation remains ongoing as forces continue to comb the area.

The Home Minister’s visit coincides with this major counter-terror operation, underscoring the focus on security and counter-terrorism efforts in the region.