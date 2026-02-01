As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present yet another Union Budget, attention is once again drifting beyond spreadsheets and fiscal numbers to something far more visual, her saree.

Over the years, Sitharaman's Budget Day sarees have become a quiet tradition in themselves. Each choice reflects India’s vast handloom heritage, often spotlighting a specific region, craft, or artisan community. What began as a personal style preference has evolved into a symbolic gesture that blends culture with governance, turning Budget Day into a subtle showcase of India’s textile identity. Every Budget Day, alongside tax reforms and policy shifts, India also gets a quiet reminder of its living heritage, woven in silk, cotton, and zari.

Here is a year-wise look at how her saree choices have told their own story.