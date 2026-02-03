Amid uncertainty over the scope and specifics of the India–US trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump and subsequently confirmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday (February 3) shared insights into the deal. Addressing the media, Goyal asserted that the agreement would have wide-ranging benefits. “This deal will help everyone, all 140 crore Indians, from farmers to fisherfolk,” he said. He said that he had intended to brief Parliament on the matter, but refrained from doing so due to disruptions in the Lok Sabha.

“But you saw the ugly scenes witnessed in the Lok Sabha today,” he remarked, placing the blame on the Opposition. “I condemn Rahul Gandhi for what happened,” he added, referring to the uproar triggered by the Leader of the Opposition’s attempt to cite an unpublished book by former Army chief Gen MM Naravane. Despite repeatedly claiming the deal would benefit multiple sectors, Goyal did not disclose specific provisions. He later acknowledged that negotiations were still ongoing and said a joint statement would be released in due course.

Goyal credits Modi's personal rapport with Trump for the deal

Speaking on the substance of the trade deal, Goyal credited Prime Minister Modi’s personal rapport with the US president. “PM Modi used his friendship with Donald Trump to get the best deal among all the countries in the region, all countries that we compete with,” he said. He pointed to the pressures India had been facing before the agreement. “There were a lot of challenges. India was facing 50% tariffs; farmers were suffering; marine exporters were worried. Until a few days ago, Opposition leaders also had been asking us when the deal would happen,” Goyal noted.

“We hadn't been able to get this deal for months, but PM Modi used his friendship to seal such a great deal, which will immensely benefit India,” he added. Responding to concerns that agriculture and dairy interests may have been compromised, Goyal insisted otherwise. “PM Modi has always looked out for the agriculture and dairy sectors, and he ensured that nothing bad happens to them,” he said. “PM Modi ensured that India's sensitive sectors, agriculture and dairy, were safeguarded and given attention in the deal.” He further claimed that coastal communities had already reacted positively. “Fishermen who export seafood celebrated in all coastal regions after the deal. This is a sign of how this deal heralds a bright future for India,” Goyal said, adding that engineering, textiles, marine products, and gems and jewellery were also expected to gain.

Goyal attacks Opposition

The minister then launched a direct attack on Opposition leaders, singling out Rahul Gandhi. “Rahul Gandhi is a negative person. He has a negative mentality. And any leader who joins hands with him — be it those from DMK or TMC — doesn't like a deal which will benefit so many sectors,” he said. He further asked, “Rahul Gandhi ko kya mirchi lagti hai? (Why does he feel the burn?) Does Rahul Gandhi have a problem with the country's growth?” Goyal went on to describe Gandhi’s outlook as “anti-national”. “The time has come for the citizens of the country to seek accountability from Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Stalin, Kanimozhi, Akhilesh Yadav,” he said, naming leaders from states expected to go to the polls within the next year.

Agriculture sector in focus

The most politically sensitive element of the agreement relates to agriculture, a sector that employs nearly half of India’s population and contributes about 18% to GDP. While the Indian government had earlier described agriculture as a non-negotiable “red line”, US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins characterised the agreement as a breakthrough that would open Indian markets to American farm products.