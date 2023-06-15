Indian PM Modi has gone to US almost every year, but this year it’s special

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a historic visit to the United States as the Biden administration pulls all stops to host the leader of the world’s largest democracy.

PM Modi will start his first formal state visit on June 21. Biden will host a state banquet on June 22, and the Indian premiere will later address the US Congress.

Before arriving in Washington, Modi will head to New York where he will participate in International Yoga Day at the United Nations, signifying New Delhi’s growing soft power.

But before the state banquet, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to host an intimate private dinner for Modi on June 21, which, according to the US president himself, is now the hottest ticket in America, with the rich, powerful, and famous badgering the White House for an invitation.

"You’re causing me a real problem. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets,” Biden had said to Modi in the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima last month. How many times has Modi visited the US? PM Modi has visited the US multiple times during his tenure, averaging about one per year since he became the prime minister in 2014. But, none of his earlier visits were categorised as a state visit, which is the highest-ranked visit according to diplomatic protocol.

Before Modi, his predecessor Manmohan Singh was accorded state honours during the Obama administration.

However, Modi’s visit this time marks a departure from the earlier visits as this comes in the backdrop of India-US deepening its ties in an increasingly delicate global landscape. The White House has described this upcoming visit as a reaffirmation of the "deep and close partnership" between the two nations, underscoring their shared commitment to a "free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific."

On June 12, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Modi’s state visit to the US as “historic”, saying that it will solidify the “defining relationship’ of the 21st century.”

“We’re here almost literally, on the eve of what we believe will be a historic state visit by Prime Minister Modi – one that will further solidify what President Biden has called a ‘defining relationship’ of the 21st century.” Modi’s tight schedule Modi is expected to reach New York on June 20 and mark International Yoga Day on June 21 by leading a yoga session at the UN Secretariat.

He is also expected to meet top CEOs from US companies such as Adobe Systems, Visa, Mastercard, Accenture, Coco Cola, and also address the Indian diaspora.

The following day, he will head to Washington for scheduled bilateral meeting with Biden during which some key defence agreements may be signed.

Following the meeting, Modi is scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress, for the second time. Gus earlier address was in 2016.

The Bidens will also host a state dinner for Modi on June 22 while the following day, a lunch will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.