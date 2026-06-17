/WION Health Pulse | Can AI replace doctors? Dr. Nitish Naik reveals how AI invented a disease that never existed

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly evolved and is now part of everyday life. With the rise of platforms like ChatGPT, it has become one of the most talked-about innovations across industries, including healthcare. As its capabilities continue to expand, one question that has emerged in healthcare is whether AI can replace doctors.

At WION Health Pulse submit, the third session explored the growing role of AI & digital integration, Dr Sama Akber, Director, Oxymed Hospital, Dr Rohit Luthra, Robotic Orthopaedic Surgeon & Director, Arcus Hospital, Dr Nitish Naik, Senior Cardiologist and Professor, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, Dr. Arjun Dang , Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Partner at Dr. Dangs Lab LLP took the stage to share their views.

Can AI replace doctors?

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Answering the question, “Can AI replace doctors?” Dr. Nitish Naik emphasised that AI is a powerful tool but cannot function autonomously in healthcare.

‘’AI will not be completely autonomous. That would be fictitious. Many things need human intervention. AI can cause hallucination, fictitiously bring out a diagnosis.'’