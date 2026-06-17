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  • /WION Health Pulse | Can AI replace doctors? Dr. Nitish Naik reveals how AI invented a disease that never existed

WION Health Pulse | Can AI replace doctors? Dr. Nitish Naik reveals how AI invented a disease that never existed

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 16:09 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 16:09 IST
WION Health Pulse | Can AI replace doctors? Dr. Nitish Naik reveals how AI invented a disease that never existed

Still from WION Health Pulse third session Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

Artificial Intelligence is transforming healthcare, but experts say it cannot replace doctors. At the WION Health Pulse Summit during a session on AI & Digital Integration, here's what doctor has shared about AI integration. 

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly evolved and is now part of everyday life. With the rise of platforms like ChatGPT, it has become one of the most talked-about innovations across industries, including healthcare. As its capabilities continue to expand, one question that has emerged in healthcare is whether AI can replace doctors.

At WION Health Pulse submit, the third session explored the growing role of AI & digital integration, Dr Sama Akber, Director, Oxymed Hospital, Dr Rohit Luthra, Robotic Orthopaedic Surgeon & Director, Arcus Hospital, Dr Nitish Naik, Senior Cardiologist and Professor, Department of Cardiology, AIIMS, Dr. Arjun Dang , Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Partner at Dr. Dangs Lab LLP took the stage to share their views.

Can AI replace doctors?

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Answering the question, “Can AI replace doctors?” Dr. Nitish Naik emphasised that AI is a powerful tool but cannot function autonomously in healthcare.

‘’AI will not be completely autonomous. That would be fictitious. Many things need human intervention. AI can cause hallucination, fictitiously bring out a diagnosis.'’

Shocking the audience, Naik revealed how AI created a disease that never existed. ‘’In the past, there was a case when AI created a new disease which never existed just on the basis of a false report that someone had put up online. You cannot completely depend on AI. Remember, health information has to be coming from medical journals not from social media, where AI generally takes information from. ‘’

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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