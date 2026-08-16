What to know before starting yoga for the first time

Yoga offers immense benefits for physical flexibility and mental wellbeing. However, entering a yoga class without preparation can lead to unexpected musculoskeletal pain. Research indicates that while the practice is generally safe for healthy individuals, it carries a risk of injury similar to other sports if done incorrectly. Understanding a few basic facts ensures your fitness journey remains safe and beneficial.

Understanding the risk of injury

A common misconception is that yoga is entirely risk-free. A study by The University of Sydney found that the practice caused new musculoskeletal pain in more than 10 per cent of participants within a year. The majority of this pain occurred in the upper extremities, such as the shoulders, elbows, wrists, and hands. Poses that require bearing weight on your arms, like the downward-facing dog, place significant stress on joints not designed to support your full body weight.

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Preventing muscle strains and sprains

The National Institutes of Health states that yoga is safe when practised under proper guidance, but poor technique and excess effort often lead to injuries. Data from a United States hospital emergency department study revealed that sprains and strains are the most common yoga-related diagnoses, accounting for 45 per cent of all injuries. Beginners often push past their physical limits during hamstring stretches or backbends, causing over-extension. To prevent this, never force your body into a posture that causes sharp pain.

Communicating with your instructor

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, communicating your limitations to your teacher is crucial for safety. Instructors cannot easily identify your underlying musculoskeletal issues if you do not inform them. If a specific movement feels uncomfortable, you should stop immediately and ask for a modification. Using a comfortable resting position is always an acceptable substitute for a complex pose.