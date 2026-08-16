What is the best time of day to practise yoga?

Finding the optimum time to exercise is a common dilemma. While yoga is beneficial at any hour, scientific research confirms that timing your practice yields distinct physiological results. Whether you want to boost your morning focus or increase muscle flexibility in the evening, choosing the correct schedule depends entirely on your personal goals. Understanding these circadian rhythms helps you build a highly effective daily routine.

Morning practice for mental focus

Exercising first thing in the morning is the traditional recommendation for yoga. A 2019 study by Danish researchers found that morning and afternoon yoga significantly increased practitioners' concentration and equanimity in daily activities, whereas evening yoga did not have the exact same cognitive effect. A morning session helps the body wake up and release the inertia of sleep. Connecting with your breathing early in the day places you in a position of mental strength before checking emails or starting work.

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Late afternoon for peak muscle flexibility

Practising yoga in the late afternoon or early evening offers unique physical advantages. Almost all physiological processes within the human body follow a circadian rhythm. According to research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, core body temperature naturally peaks in the early evening. This temperature increase improves muscle compliance and energy metabolism. Peak muscle strength for most muscle groups is concentrated around 7:00 pm, making the evening window the best time for demanding physical postures and deep stretches.

Evening routines for restorative sleep

If you struggle with high stress, a gentle pre-bedtime routine is physically beneficial. Preliminary clinical research indicates that evening practices tend to be highly meditative and calming. Instead of rigorous workouts that wake the central nervous system, a late evening session using simple forward folds or a supine spinal twist prepares the body and mind perfectly for sleep. This practice acts as a ceremony to mark the end of the working day and lower the resting heart rate.