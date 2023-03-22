Using oral contraceptives leads to higher risk of breast cancer among older women, reveals study

More than 150 million women worldwide use oral contraceptive methods to avoid unwanted pregnancies. However, a bombshell study released by researchers at the University of Oxford has now laid bare the risks involved. The study has reportedly established the link between the usage of progestogen and the increased risk of breast cancer.

Watch: Gravitas: Male contraceptive pill gets closer to reality

Most contraceptive pills contain oestrogen and progestogen, which are now blamed for increasing the risk of breast cancer by 20-30 per cent among users. The risk was particularly higher among older women than those in their teens and 20s.

The study is published in PLOS Medicine based on data from 9,498 women who developed breast cancer between their 20s and 40s. After five years of usage of oral contraceptives, almost 8 in every 100,000 women were found to have developed breast cancer in the age group 16 to 20. On the other hand, 265 in every 100,000 women were found to have developed breast cancer from the age group 35 to 39.

However, researchers are of the view that the drawbacks of using oral contraceptives must be rationally weighed against the proven benefits. Claire Knight of Cancer Research UK made it clear that the findings of the new study must not discourage women from using OCs as they were one of the most effective ways to avoid pregnancy.

Claire said, “There are lots of possible benefits to using contraception, as well as other risks not related to cancer. That’s why deciding to take them is a personal choice and should be done after speaking to your doctor so you can make a decision that is right for you.”

A combined pill contain two hormones: Oestrogen and progestogen. The hormones are highly effective at stopping ovaries from releasing eggs. On the other hand, the progestogen-only pill thickens the cervical mucus, which prevents the sperm from entering the womb. Both types of pills are 99.7 per cent effective against pregnancy.