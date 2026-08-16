How yoga may help you sleep better at night

Many adults struggle with fragmented sleep or insomnia, often turning to medications for relief. However, health experts suggest a much more natural approach. Practising gentle yoga before bed calms the nervous system and prepares the body for rest. Scientific data shows that a consistent evening routine can significantly improve the duration and quality of your sleep.

Lowering stress and anxiety before bed

Modern medicine often focuses on treating insomnia symptoms rather than addressing the underlying causes, such as chronic stress. Yoga facilitates sleep by directly reducing stress, anxiety, and arousal, which are known causes of poor rest. A national survey reported that over 55 per cent of people who practice yoga found that it helped them get better sleep, while over 85 per cent said it helped reduce stress. The mindful breathing involved in the practice allows your brain to transition into a relaxed state, making it much easier to drift off.

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Improving sleep duration and quality

Committing to an evening routine offers long-term benefits over taking sleep medications. A study monitoring a 30-minute evening breathing and meditation practice found that, after eight weeks, participants slept an average of 36 minutes longer each night. The researchers also noted that participants woke up less frequently during the night, improving their overall sleep quality by 11 per cent. According to recent findings by Johns Hopkins Medicine, practising yoga daily can reduce insomnia, helping individuals get into the right mindset to fall asleep and stay asleep.

3 simple postures for better rest

You do not need to be flexible or engage in complicated movements to see results. Hatha or restorative yoga styles are best for pre-sleep routines. Try these three basic movements before getting into bed:

Legs up the wall (Viparita Karani): Lie flat on your back and rest your extended legs straight up against a wall. This simple pose helps recirculate your blood flow. Hold the pose and breathe deeply for one or two minutes.

Child's pose (Balasana): Kneel on the floor, bring your big toes together, and sink your torso onto your thighs. This posture releases shoulder tension and provides a sense of calm and stability.

Corpse pose (Savasana): Lie completely flat on your back with your arms and legs straight. Focus entirely on taking slow, even breaths until you feel completely relaxed from head to toe.