How can you reduce bloating naturally?

Bloating is a common condition, with prevalence reported between 11 to 30 per cent in the general population. It causes uncomfortable tightness or fullness in the stomach. Fortunately, simple dietary and lifestyle adjustments can naturally reduce abdominal swelling and improve digestion.

Limit fermentable carbohydrates and fizzy drinks

Certain foods produce excess gas during digestion. Beans and lentils contain fermentable carbohydrates and fibre that gut bacteria break down in the large intestine, creating gas in the process. Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cabbage also create gas during digestion. Furthermore, carbonated drinks contain high amounts of carbon dioxide gas, which gets trapped and increases stomach pressure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Swap carbonated beverages for plain or fruit-flavoured still water.

Reduce portions of onions, garlic, and apples, which contain sugars and fibres that can be difficult to digest.

Soak beans and lentils before cooking, or replace them with quinoa, to make digestion easier.

Increase your potassium intake

Potassium acts as a natural diuretic by counteracting the effects of sodium. High sodium intake causes the body to retain excess water, leading to a swollen or bloated stomach. Increasing potassium helps the kidneys excrete sodium through urine, which reduces fluid retention.

Spinach, potatoes, and sweet potatoes are excellent sources of potassium.

Bananas and avocados provide high potassium levels to support fluid balance.

Potassium also supports the muscle contractions needed to move food efficiently through the digestive tract.

Walk after eating

A sedentary lifestyle can slow down digestion. Walking for 10 to 30 minutes after meals helps manage digestion and reduces gastrointestinal symptoms like bloating and gas. A gentle stroll encourages the natural movement of food through your digestive system, reducing feelings of heaviness.

Consistent post-meal walking can improve your overall metabolism.

Even a short, comfortable walk is enough to enjoy the benefits without needing strenuous exercise.