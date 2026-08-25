How can you keep your eyes healthy while using screens?

Most adults spend a significant portion of their day looking at laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This prolonged screen exposure often leads to digital eye strain, causing symptoms like blurred vision, dry eyes, and frequent headaches. According to global health experts and data from the World Health Organization, rising screen time is directly linked to an increase in vision problems globally. However, making small adjustments to your daily routine can prevent long-term damage and keep your vision healthy.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Staring at digital devices for long periods tires the eye muscles. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends using the 20-20-20 rule to reduce this fatigue. Every 20 minutes, shift your focus to an object located at least 20 feet away for exactly 20 seconds. This brief pause allows your eye muscles to relax and reset. Setting a timer on your phone helps build this healthy habit during long working hours.

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Adjust your screen position and lighting

The physical setup of your workspace directly affects your vision. A report published by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health states that computer monitors should be placed about an arm's length away. The top of the screen must be at or slightly below eye level. Additionally, avoid working in dark rooms. Ensure your room lighting is roughly as bright as your screen to prevent harsh glare. You can also adjust your device settings to increase text size and lower the brightness, making it easier for your eyes to process the information.

Remember to blink frequently

People naturally blink about 15 times per minute. However, scientific studies show that this rate drops by nearly half when reading on a digital screen. Reduced blinking leads to dry and irritated eyes. Making a conscious effort to blink fully helps spread natural tears evenly across your eyes. Using artificial tear drops during the day also prevents severe dryness in air-conditioned environments. If you wear contact lenses, consider switching to glasses during long shifts to give your eyes a rest.