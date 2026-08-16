How 10 minutes of yoga can change your morning

Starting the day with a structured routine can set the tone for the hours ahead. While time is often limited in the morning, dedicating just 10 minutes to yoga can have measurable effects on your body and mind. Scientific studies show that a short, consistent practice offers physical and mental benefits, ranging from better blood circulation to improved cognitive function.

Lowers blood pressure and reduces stress

When you wake up, taking 10 minutes to focus on breathing and gentle movements can help manage stress levels. The breathing techniques taught in yoga help individuals gain control over their blood pressure. According to a study by Wolf et al., even a short daily yoga practice succeeds in lowering blood pressure and has antihypertensive results. The deep stretches and mindfulness involved in the practice are ways to destress the body, resulting in the reduction of anxiety and tension.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Improves brain function and memory

A brief yoga session can act as a mental warm-up. Researchers at the University of Illinois reported that a single, 20-minute session of Hatha yoga significantly improved participants' speed and accuracy on tests of working memory and inhibitory control. A 2012 study tested 30 women after a 20-minute yoga session and compared the results to 20 minutes of treadmill jogging. After the yoga session, participants showed significant improvements in reaction time, accuracy, and working memory, whereas the aerobic exercise showed no significant cognitive improvements. A separate study by Jeppson in 2021 examined 10 minutes of yoga a day and found it resulted in much more concentration during the day.

Increases physical flexibility and stability

Sleeping limits movement, which can leave joints feeling stiff in the morning. Muscles, ligaments, tendons, and fascia become tighter the less they are used. A 10-minute morning sequence helps stretch the connective tissue of the body before it hardens. Repetition of specific poses will continue to increase your flexibility over time. Additionally, yoga can increase balance and stability through repeated practices of balancing poses, which is important as balance decreases as people age.

3 simple techniques to try

If you want to start, here are three simple techniques to include in your 10-minute routine:

Child's Pose (Balasana): This posture relaxes the lower back and promotes mental calm.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana): This movement calms the nervous system and releases stress.

Cat-Cow Pose: This increases the flexibility and movement of the spine. Spending 1.5 minutes on this pose releases spinal tension.