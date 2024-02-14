Experts describe potential health risks of drinking while on medication

Anyone who has consumed alcohol is likely familiar with how it can easily reduce social inhibitions and lead to behaviors one wouldn't normally engage in.

However, it might not be common knowledge that combining certain medications with alcohol can intensify their effects, posing potential risks.

When alcohol is mixed with medications, whether they are prescribed or over the counter, it can either amplify the effects of alcohol or increase the side effects of the medication.

In cases, entirely new side effects may emerge. The interaction between alcohol and medication is influenced by the delicate excessive inhibition can lead to sedation and depression.

Alcohol functions by heightening inhibition in the brain, causing a sense of relaxation and a decrease in social inhibitions with a few drinks. Consuming more alcohol can result in impaired muscle coordination, slurred speech, dizziness, memory lapses, and even sleepiness.

The combination of alcohol and medication can lead to various and heightened effects. Alcohol might disrupt the body’s absorption of a medicine or interfere with its overall functionality. If a medication shares similar side effects with alcohol intoxication, these effects can be compounded.

Not all side effects need to resemble those of alcohol. For instance, combining alcohol with ADHD medication like Ritalin can enhance the drug's impact on the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack. Similarly, combining alcohol with ibuprofen can elevate the risk of stomach upsets and bleeding.

Alcohol can influence the breakdown of certain medications, diminishing their effectiveness. It can also alter the pathway through which a medicine is broken down, potentially generating toxic chemicals that may lead to severe liver complications, particularly with medications like paracetamol.

At its most severe, the consequences of mixing alcohol and medications can be fatal. Combining medications that affect the brain with alcohol can impair one's ability to drive or operate heavy machinery, leading to serious accidents.

Not everyone faces the same risks when mixing alcohol and medications. Older individuals, women, and those with smaller body sizes are more susceptible to interactions.

Older individuals metabolize medications more slowly, are often on multiple medications, and are more sensitive to medication effects.

Women and individuals with smaller body sizes experience higher blood alcohol concentrations when consuming the same amount of alcohol due to less water content in their bodies.

Certain medications explicitly warn against alcohol consumption, and pharmacists typically provide guidance when dispensing prescriptions.

Medications that commonly interact with alcohol include benzodiazepines, opioids, antidepressants, antipsychotics, and certain antibiotics.



It's crucial to be aware that over-the-counter medications for sleep, travel sickness, cold and flu, allergies, and pain should also be avoided when consuming alcohol.

Before combining alcohol with any medication, it's advisable to check the packaging, and if uncertain, seek advice from your doctor.