/From Europe to Asia, have open protests become a norm across the world | Gravitas

In the last few weeks, governments across the world have been forced to grapple with a new reality. Whether in Europe or Asia, open protests are emerging as the new norm. Irrespective of electoral cycles, young people are taking to the streets to voice their concerns on a range of issues, cutting across party and ideological lines.

In France, students resumed protests after a two-week holiday, using bins to block access to schools. According to the country's education ministry, 41 high schools witnessed blockades. Over the weekend, nearly 320,000 people protested across France over deteriorating education standards and rising living costs. However, the demonstrations turned violent in Paris and other cities, leading to 779 arrests. Tensions flared in Marseille as some protesters threw projectiles and fireworks at police. Meanwhile, police used tear gas to disperse demonstrators in Bordeaux and Rennes.

In Germany, thousands of young demonstrators took to the streets in more than 30 cities, including Berlin and Hamburg, as part of the 'Gen Z Will Sort It Out' movement. They demanded better education and lower living costs. Violence also rocked Frankfurt, where hooded rioters looted shops and attacked police officers attempting to bring the situation under control. At least 54 people were subsequently detained. Calling for a tougher response, Germany's interior minister blamed leftists and migrants for instigating the violence.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters in Portugal marched through central Lisbon to denounce the housing crisis, with some demanding the prime minister's resignation. Later, riot police armed with batons and shields clashed with protesters while clearing a tent they had set up. Demonstrators scattered through the streets of Lisbon, erecting barricades using whatever materials they could find.

While the specific grievances might differ, some common factors bind these protests across the world. These include the state of education, a lack of future prospects for young people and the rising cost of living, amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Just a few months ago, education also became the catalyst for a major protest in India. The Cockroach Janta Party staged a prolonged sit-in at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over the NEET examination paper leak. It called off the protest only after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.