/Women in Iran take up arms for war as mass mobilisation campaign intensifies | Gravitas

Even as the U.S. continues to pile on economic pressure on Iran, Tehran has refused to cave in. Amid a temporary pause in fighting, Iran held its first military training course for women as part of the 'Sacrifice for Iran' campaign.

Dressed in the traditional chador, Iranian female volunteers were seen handling multiple weapons ranging from a gun to a rifle at a training centre in Tehran.

According to Iranian state media, the training course also covered operating drones, first aid, guerrila tactics, survival techniques and preparedness for harsh conditions.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Now, the training is a part of a broader nationwide volunteer mobilisation programme that includes military and emergency training to both men and women.

Iran aims to form thousands of national resistance battalions in a push to increase civilian preparedness and participation in national defence.

Last week, thousands of people took part in a 'Sacrifice for Iran' motorcycle rally in Tehran.

The anti-U.S. sentiment looms large on the streets of Iran.

Zolfaghar missiles and a Shahed drone have been displayed at Tehran's Baharestan Square besides a banner reading 'Kill Trump'.

Meanwhile, Iran revealed that it has received an official U.S. response to its proposal to reopen Strait of Hormuz within 7 days.

While suspense remains on America's response, Iran has reportedly demanded a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, unfreezing of Iranian assets, lifting of sanctions on its oil exports and ending the U.S. naval blockade.

This comes at a time when tensions remain high in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a British maritime agency, unknown projectiles struck three ships, including a crude oil tanker and an LNG tanker, in this strategic waterway on Tuesday.

While U.S. President Donald Trump continues to insist that Iran is doing very poorly, he remained less optimistic about Iran giving up anytime soon.

Both sides have also started incentivising people to help gain an edge in this protracted war.

For instance, the U.S. Department of State has offered a reward of up to 15 million U.S. dollars for information leading to disruption of economic lifelines that sustain IRGC.

This includes information on IRGC's alleged illicit financial schemes, its front companies and entities helping it evade U.S. sanctions.

On the other hand, Iran has reportedly offered a reward of around 20,000 U.S. dollars to any citizen who captures or kills an American soldier. According to reports, the reward would double to 40,000 U.S. dollars if the citizen is a woman.

As the impasse continues over Iran's proposal, China stressed that it supports resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means.

It also urged U.S. and Iran to return to negotiations and abide by the expired memorandum of understanding.