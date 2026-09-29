/FBI scrambles to safeguard employees as hackers threaten to leak personal data | Gravitas

A week after notorious cybercrime group ShinyHunters breached the FBI's defences, the federal agency is scrambling to protect its staff members. But what is at stake? The FBI fears the potential disclosure of sensitive personal data involving thousands of former and current employees, as well as those who applied for a job at this federal agency.

Now, ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen two to three terabytes of data from the FBI's job portal in retaliation for its May advisory. Back then, the federal agency had outlined this cybercrime group's modus operandi and advised people not to respond to its demands.

The hacked data reportedly includes names, addresses, phone numbers, work emails, Social Security numbers, birth dates and hire dates of current and former FBI personnel. Additionally, ShinyHunters claimed to have stolen medical data of employees, as well as their background check files.

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In an internal memo sent to its employees, the FBI acknowledged that the hackers had stolen their personal data. Declaring the hack a "cybersecurity incident", it decided to conduct virtual briefings in the weeks ahead. The FBI instructed its employees to report threats, avoid answering calls from unknown numbers, and set up voicemail accounts with AI-generated voices. This is not all.

The FBI stressed that it is working round the clock to investigate this cyber incident and is in regular touch with anyone who may be impacted. The federal agency said, and I am quoting it, "FBI treats the security of its information and the safety of its workforce as top priorities."

Initially, ShinyHunters issued an ultimatum to the FBI to withdraw or change its advisory by Tuesday, failing which it would dump the data of FBI employees online. However, it has now backtracked on this demand.

In a fresh statement, the cybercriminal group claimed that it won't release FBI data. It added that the hack and threat to the FBI was a marketing campaign to protect its business. ShinyHunters also asserted that it did not want to escalate the situation, as its goals had been accomplished.

Meanwhile, it has now emerged that the Dutch police arrested a 24-year-old man, identified as Pepijn van der Stap, as part of its investigation into ShinyHunters, barely days before the FBI hacking incident.

While he was convicted in 2023 for data theft and extortion, he subsequently denounced this path and started working as a cybersecurity professional. However, ShinyHunters has denied any association with this suspect.