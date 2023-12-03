USWNT star Trinity Rodman meets Serena Williams after win against China. Almost gets embarrassed | Read Why

United States Women's National Team (USWNT) soccer player Trinity Rodman almost got embarrassed when retired tennis star Serena Williams asked for her jersey after the 3-0 win against China in friendly on Saturday (Dec. 2). After the game, Williams met the players and asked Rodman's jersey but she had already given to a fan after the game.

“I walked over there, and she was like, ‘Can I have your jersey?’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, no!” Rodman said after the game at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium as reported by the USAToday. “So, I dug in the dirty bag from beginning of the half to find mine, and I got it to her.”

“She was very sweet, very humble, which was refreshing and amazing,” Rodman added. “And obviously, we all look up to her, one of the greatest female athletes in the world. To meet her in person and see how she was, was incredible.” Just us and the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Imi8eVlyCD — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) December 2, 2023 × USWNT interim coach Twila Kilgore also met the tennis legend who met and collected jerseys of several players.

“I sure did,” Kilgore said about meeting Williams. “I made sure I got in there.”

Talking about the game, Sophia Smith scored in the eighth minute before skipper Lindsey Horan scored in 58th minute before Rodman added in the 77th minute.

The win completed USWNT's week-long stay in Fort Lauderdale. They'll again take on China next week at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas to end the year.

“My eyes are immediately on the next game, but I think one thing today is just we’re happy that we’re playing in such a way that’s given us these repeated moments that we’ve identified as a team that are predictable for us and not for the opponent,” Kilgore said after the game.