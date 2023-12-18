UEFA Champions League round of 16 draws announced. Check full list inside

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draws were announced on Monday (Dec. 18) along with the dates for first and second leg games as well. 16 teams advanced to the Round of 16 after the group stage fixtures ended on December 14. The major teams which failed to make it to the next stage were Manchester United from the English Premier League (EPL), AC Milan from Italian Serie A and Sevilla from the Spanish LaLiga.

Two teams from eight groups entered the next round and here below are there names:

Group winners: Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad

Group runners-up: FC Copenhagen, Inter Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris-Saint Germain, FC Porto, PSV Eindhoven﻿

Here below are the draws for each team:

FC Porto (Portugal Primeira Liga) v Arsenal (Premier League)

Napoli (Serie A) v Barcelona (LaLiga)

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) v Real Sociedad (LaLiga)

Inter Milan (Serie A) v Atletico Madrid (LaLiga)

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) v Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Lazio (Serie A) v Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

FC Copenhagen (Danish Superliga) v Manchester City (Premier League)

RB Leipzig (Bundesliga) v Real Madrid (LaLiga)

How the teams are drawn?

The winners, which are seeded teams, are drawn against the runners-up which are unseeded teams.

What is the criteria used to draw the teams against one another?

There are two criteria which much be fulfilled while drawing the teams in Round of 16. Here below are them:

A team can not face another team from the same national football association. For e.g., Arsenal can't face Manchester City in the Round of 16.

The second criteria is two team which have faced each other in the group stage, can not face each other in the Round 16. For e.g., PSG and Dortmund, both played against each other in the group stage and hence can't face off in Round of 16.

Dates for Round of 16 fixtures:

The first leg games of Round of 16 will be played on February 13-14 and 20-21, 2024.