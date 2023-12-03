Premier League: Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag vows full support to struggling Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has backed struggling Rashford to come good while promising that the team will support him fully. The comments come after United lost to Newcastle United - their sixth lose of the season in the Premier League, during which Rashford was substituted in 61st minute.

Rashford's form has gone down drastically as the England forward has managed to just score two goals in 18 games across all competitions this season while he had managed 30 goals last season.

"I know this issue is coming up and Marcus is investing a lot, we support him and he will return to his form," said Ten Hag.

Also Watch: LeBron 360 layup in Lakers vs Rockets sends internet in frenzy

"He works hard and he's investing a lot. He will get back, he will recover and he gets all our support," he added.

The manager also spoke about the loss and agreed that Newcastle were way better than them on the day.

"Today we have to say the credit's to Newcastle," he said.

"After the start, where we could have scored with Alejandro Garnacho, they were better than us.

"They were more proactive and we had to go behind to go back. We allowed them one goal and in the end we fought back. We had two good opportunities but we couldn't take a point from there," added Ten Hag.

The closest United came to levelling was when Fabian Schar blocked Sergio Reguilon's goalbound volley.

But that incident came with a cost for Newcastle as goalkeeper Pope jolted his shoulder in an attempt to save the Spaniard's shot.

United finally showed some urgency for the closing stages plus nine minutes of added time for Pope's injury and did have the ball in the net.

However, Maguire was clearly offside as he deflected in Antony's effort and Newcastle held on to close to within two points of the top four.