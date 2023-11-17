Premier League: Everton deducted 10 points for breach of profit and sustainability rule; now sit 19th

Premier League outfit Everton was handed a points deduction for breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations on Friday (Nov 17) by the authority. The news comes as a big blow to the Toffees who have avoided relegation to the second division in the final stages of the last two seasons. The FA have handed the Liverpool-based club a 10-point deduction that has seen them slip to 19th place with only goal difference separating them from bottom-placed Sheffield United in the Premier League. Club Statement. https://t.co/RpHdLJRurc pic.twitter.com/hyFfl9vWxO — Everton (@Everton) November 17, 2023 × Everton’s statement after points deduction

"The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

"The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules,” the club statement read.

The points deduction could be a significant blow for the club as they try to maintain their streak of avoiding relegation in the top flight. Everton currently hold the second-longest streak in the top flight without facing relegation having last tasted second division football in the 1953-54 season. They have been in the top flight for the last 70 years but are now in danger of avoiding a catastrophic drop.

Relegation could be a bitter pill to swallow for the blue side of Liverpool as a new stadium is looming for them. Their new stadium is likely to be inaugurated in the 2024-25 season however with a possible relegation looming they could find themselves in the second division of the English top flight. They are one of six English top-flight clubs yet to be relegated from the Premier League since its inception in the 1992-93 season.