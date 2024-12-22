Kochi, India

Kerala Blasters FC returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-0 triumph over Mohammedan SC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season tonight. With this win, the home team completed a league double over Mohammedan SC this season.

Advertisment

A stellar second half performance from Kerala Blasters FC saw the likes of Noah Sadaoui and Alexandre Coeff get on the scoresheet along with an own goal from Bhaskar Roy.

The first half hour of the game saw both defences holding their shape and thwarting the opposition’s attack. However, the hosts had a few half chances with Noah orchestrating most of the moves. He combined with Kwame Peprah brilliantly before the drinks break but the Ghanaian’s header was too tame to trouble Roy in goal.

The final quarter of the first half saw Kerala Blasters FC dominate possession, whereas Mohammedan SC were happy to sit back and hold their lines.

Advertisment

However, Kerala Blasters FC eventually created the best opening of the first half when Adrian Luna found Noah in the box with a long ball. The Moroccan headed the ball towards an onrushing Korou Singh. However, the youngster’s header struck the post before Peprah nestled the side netting, summing up the first period which saw only a solitary shot on target.

Kerala Blasters FC continued their dominance in the second half with Milos Drincic coming very close to breaking the deadlock from a corner delivered by Luna. The defender rose the highest from the corner and made a great connection but he was denied by Bhaskar, who made a diving save to keep the visitors in the game. Luna found Drincic in the subsequent corner as well but this time he headed it wide.

Kerala Blasters FC finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute courtesy of an error from Bhaskar Roy. The Mohammedan SC custodian misjudged a corner kick from Luna as he tried to punch it out instead of gathering the ball. Therefore he deflected the ball into his own net, opening the scoring for the game.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Champions Trophy 2025: UAE set to host India's matches as ICC finalises venue for hybrid model - Report

In the meantime, Kerala Blasters FC almost doubled the lead with Korou squaring it to Luna in the box. But before it could reach him, Zodingliana Ralte cleared it away. In the 71st minute, Andrey Chernyshov unleashed Cesar Manzoki replacing Carlos Franca upfront in search of an equaliser.

However, the hosts doubled their lead in the 80th minute when Korou found Noah in the penalty area after Luna’s corner kick was cleared away. The Moroccan was in acres of space to direct a thunderous header into the bottom right corner.

Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters FC brought in Alexandre Coeff and Lalthanmawia Renthlei to close out the game. The Frenchman made an instant impact as he scored the third goal for the hosts in the 90th minute. He found himself at the end of a cross from Luna and hammered the ball home to seal their fourth win of the campaign.