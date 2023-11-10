ISL has given hope and visibility for football across the country: Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has commended the Indian Super League (ISL) for taking football to the length and breadth of the country, hailing the competition for sprouting hopes amongst youngsters across the nation. The 39-year-old has been associated with the ISL since 2015, having represented Bengaluru FC from the 2017-18 campaign onwards. He won the ISL title with the Blues in 2018-19 and is second in the list of the all-time top goal-scorers in the league history with 58 strikes to his name.

Speaking on Curly Tales, Chhetri mentioned that talent identification across different sports at a ripe age is essential for India to become a sporting superpower.

“A lot of things went well for us in the last 10 years, but the biggest was the ISL. What it did was, it got the game to every nook and corner of the country. When they give a kid that hope, it is different. That is the biggest thing that the ISL has done. It has given hope and visibility (to the sport) throughout the country,” Chhetri said.

Whilst 51 of his goals have come for Bengaluru, the striker also represented Mumbai City FC on loan in 2015 and 2016 and notched seven goals in 17 appearances across two seasons for the Islanders. This season, Chhetri has already netted twice in four appearances.

As the third highest goal-scorer (93) in international football at present, Chhetri’s influence spreads beyond football in the country. He is a proper sporting icon and speaks extensively on the importance of recognising, nurturing, and promoting talents across all sports through a proper mechanism to elevate India to greater heights globally.