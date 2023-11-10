NZ would be the team that India wouldn't want to play in ODI WC semi-final, feels former England pacer

New Zealand returned to winning ways with a five-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in match 41 of the ODI World Cup on Thursday (Nov 9) in Bengaluru. In need of a win, the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps romped past the hapless Lankans, courtesy of Trent Boult's 3 for 37, to chase down a paltry 172 in 23.2 overs to attain a big win and further bolster their Net Run Rate (NRR).

With 10 points, NZ are now on the fourth place and almost assured of a semi-final berth as other contenders Pakistan and Afghanistan are in need of a miraculous win to bring NZ down in the overall standings. With a victory over SL, Williamson & Co. are set to meet hosts India in the first semi-final whereas it will be South Africa vs Australia in the second semi-final, next week. Ahead of the likely India vs New Zealand semi-final clash, in Mumbai on Wednesday (Nov 15), former England pacer Steve Harmison said that Rohit Sharma & Co. will be under pressure facing the Black Caps (who also defeated them in the semi-final face-off in the 2019 edition).

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Harmison said, "A quality side like New Zealand, you can never write them off. Out of the three teams that are in the semi-finals with India, I've got a funny feeling that they are the one team that India wouldn't want to play because they have character. They are all coming back to fitness."

He added, "I wouldn't say they are all in prime form. But on the big stage, India and New Zealand have been here before. All the pressure is now on India. Indian cricketers are used to playing under pressure so I don’t think that will harm them too much. If India had one side they didn't want to play in the semi-final, it would be New Zealand."

India and New Zealand met each other early in the tournament, on Oct 22, in Dharamsala with the home team beating the Kiwis by four wickets in pursuit of 274. Will the script remain the same for India or will NZ once again stun India in a crucial ICC encounter? Only time will tell.