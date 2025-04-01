The Premier League has confirmed that semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will be introduced in England’s top-flight football from April 12. The decision comes after successful trials during FA Cup matches earlier in the season, where the system was tested for accuracy and efficiency.

This cutting-edge technology is designed to improve the speed and precision of offside decisions, reducing delays and minimising human errors. The system uses specialised tracking cameras and artificial intelligence to create a 3D model of players' positions on the field, allowing referees to make faster and more reliable calls.

"The Premier League will introduce semi-automated offside technology on Saturday 12 April (Match Round 32). This follows non-live testing in the Premier League and live operation in the FA Cup this season," a statement read.

"Semi-automated offside technology automates key elements of the offside decision-making process to support the video assistant referee (VAR).

"It provides more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, using optical player tracking, and generates virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for fans.

"The technology maintains the integrity of the process while enhancing the speed, efficiency, and consistency of offside decision-making. "The Premier League has worked in collaboration with PGMOL and sports data and technology company Genius Sports to develop the new semi-automated offside technology system."

SAOT has been implemented in UCL & FIFA WC

SAOT has already been implemented in major competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup, where it has significantly enhanced the decision-making process. By integrating this technology into the Premier League, officials hope to ensure fairer outcomes and a smoother match experience for players and fans alike.

The introduction of semi-automated offside technology is expected to be a significant step forward in modernizing officiating standards in English football, reinforcing the league’s commitment to embracing innovation for the betterment of the sport.

(With inputs from agencies)