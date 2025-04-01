South Africa’s white-ball head coach, Rob Walter, has stepped down from his role, citing personal reasons. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has accepted his resignation, which will take effect at the end of the month.

Walter, who took charge in March 2023, played a crucial role in South Africa’s recent white-ball successes. Under his leadership, the Proteas reached their first-ever ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final in 2024, finishing as runners-up to India in Barbados after a record-breaking eight-match winning streak. Additionally, he guided the 50-over team to the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

'Coaching Proteas has been an incredible honour'

Over his tenure, Walter oversaw the national team in 36 One-Day Internationals and 31 T20 Internationals, securing series victories against the Netherlands, Australia, Ireland, and Pakistan. His final assignment was the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he once again led the Proteas to a semi-final, facing New Zealand in Lahore in March.

Reflecting on his time with the team, Walter expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. “Coaching the Proteas has been an incredible honour, and I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together,” he said in a CSA statement.

“The players, support staff, and the South African cricketing community have been fantastic throughout this journey. While it's time for me to step away, I have no doubt that the team will continue to grow and reach even greater heights.”

Walter’s departure leaves South Africa searching for a new white-ball head coach, with CSA expected to announce a successor in due course.

(With inputs from agencies)