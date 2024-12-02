Munich, Germany

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said Monday he hopes injured star striker Harry Kane will return to the pitch before the end of the year.

"There's a chance he'll play again this year," Kompany told a press conference on the eve of Bayern's German Cup last 16 clash against holders Bayer Leverkusen.

The 31-year-old forward pulled up with a hamstring tear during Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Borussia Dortmund and will miss "a few games", Kompany said.

The Bundesliga leaders have five games before the end-of-year break including a Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk.

England captain Kane has been a key player for Bayern with 20 goals in all competitions since the start of the season.

"You can't replace him one-to-one. He's a top player. But we'll solve things different. There will be no lack of talent tomorrow," said Kompany.

"We have several options -- Thomas Mueller, Mathys Tel, Serge Gnabry, Michael Olise, Leroy Sane. Maybe not Kingsley Coman in that position.

"Harry has scored 20 goals. You can't replace that. But we have players who score goals, including Jamal (Musiala). We'll have a solution. We have enough players who can fulfil the role, even if you can't replace his goals one-to-one."

Gnabry remains uncertain for Tuesday's Cup match, having also missed the Dortmund game with knee problems but midfielder Joao Palhinha returned to training on Monday following a muscle tear picked up on international duty with Portugal last month.

