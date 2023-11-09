LIVE TV
Football: Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's father released by Colombia's ELN guerrilla group

Valledupar, ColombiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:56 PM IST

Football: Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's father released by Colombia's ELN guerrilla group

Story highlights

On Thursday the rebellions handed Diaz to a humanitarian mission upon which he arrived by helicopter in the northeastern city of Valledupar. The city is some 90 km away from Diaz’s hometown of Barrancas, from where he along with his wife were kidnapped. However, with the latest developments on Thursday, the player and his family can now breathe a sigh of relief with the return of Luis Manuel Diaz.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz’s father has been finally released by Colombia's ELN guerrilla group on Thursday (Nov 9) after being kidnapped for 12 days. The news comes as a huge relief for the forward and his close mates with the striker now set to travel to his homeland ahead of Colombia’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Diaz’s parents were kidnapped on October 28 with his mother rescued on the same day while his father Luis Manuel Diaz still being a hostage.

ELN guerrilla group releases Luis Manuel Diaz

On Thursday the rebellions handed Diaz to a humanitarian mission upon which he arrived by helicopter in the northeastern city of Valledupar. The city is some 90 km away from Diaz’s hometown of Barrancas, from where he along with his wife were kidnapped. However, with the latest developments on Thursday, the player and his family can now breathe a sigh of relief with the return of Luis Manuel Diaz.

"Long live Freedom and Peace," President Gustavo Petro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after the release.

On Sunday, Diaz begged the ELN to free his father.

"I ask the ELN for the prompt release of my father, and I ask international organizations to intercede for his freedom," Diaz said on X.

"Every second, every minute our anguish grows," the young footballer added.

Diaz had a tough period away from during the last 12 days while he stayed in England despite the news of the kidnap. He was not in the matchday squad for the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest last Sunday where his teammates showed strong support to him in the tough time. He was reinstated in the team for his side’s away match against Luton Town, where he made a remarkable return.

Having come on as a substitute, he scored a 94th-minute equaliser, with his side trailing 0-1 in the match. He would then showcase his support to his family with a message in Spanish written on his inner shirt. He is next likely to take the field on late Thursday evening when Liverpool take on Toulouse FC in the Europa League.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

