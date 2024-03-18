FA Cup: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slams reporter for 'stupid question' after loss to Man Utd - WATCH

English Premier League side Liverpool's outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp got irked at a reporter after losing a thriller to Manchester United in FA Cup on Sunday (March 17). Klopp termed the reporter's question as stupid when asked if his side lacked the energy in extra-time during the match. Notably, United's Amad Diallo scored a goal in the 121st minute to help his team win 4-3 and book a place in the competition's semi-finals.

"It's a bit of a stupid question, If you see us often, you can ask us the other times why we have so much energy. I don't know how many games we've had recently and how many Manchester United have had. This is sport. I am very disappointed by that question, but you thought it was wise," Klopp replied to the reporter's question.

"Come on! You are obviously not in a great shape. I don't have the nerve for this," he added further. Watch the entire conversation below: klopp just walked out of his interview with scandinavian tv in a huff pic.twitter.com/4ZwmBfDQPb — Richard Williams (@RichALWilliams) March 17, 2024 × Liverpool, however, are in a strong position in the Premier League, currently sitting at the second place with 19 wins, seven draws and two losses in 28 games.

As for the match, United's Scott McTominay scored the first goal of the game, giving his aide a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Liverpool tried hard but couldn't level the score until Alexis Mac Allister sent one into the net in the 44th minute. Mo Salah then scored another one in the injury time of the first half as Liverpool went into the half-time with a 2-1 lead.