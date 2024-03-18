FA Cup: 'Future is bright,' notes Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag after thrilling win over Liverpool

English Premier League side Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik Ten Hag said that the 'team's future is very bright' after their thrilling 4-3 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinals. United will now face Carabao Cup champion Coventry in the semi-finals.

"The first 35 minutes, we showed again that the future of this team is very bright," he said. "There is huge potential. We have to get it out and get consistency. The first 35 minutes was very pleasing. They are great characters and the determination we see again," said Ten Hag after the win.

United have endured a rough season so far with 11 losses and 15 wins along with two draws in 28 Premier League games. Ten Hag, however, said that their extra-time win against Liverpool could be a turning point of their season.

"This season we have so many setbacks and every time we have to adapt. This could be the moment. The team has the belief and energy to do amazing things. When you beat Liverpool you can beat any opponent," said the manager.

United's 21-year-old Amad Diallo scored the winning goal in the 121st minute before being sent off for his goal celebration. Diallo has played about 90 minutes of football this season but the manager praised him for helping the team win.

"I am so happy for him," Ten Hag said. "He is one of the players who had huge setbacks. He returned but there is a lot of competition in his position and he doesn't always get the time he deserves to play.

"It shows his contribution in scoring a goal, but we know he can do it. I am very pleased he can do it," said the Dutchman.