India's sports technology sector is on an upward trajectory, with projections estimating its value to reach $5.78 billion by FY29, as per the FIFS Deloitte Report. While the country has made significant strides in various sports, football still faces hurdles in competing at an international level. However, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and sports science are transforming football worldwide, offering India an opportunity to bridge the gap.

By leveraging cutting-edge technology, India can create a structured talent pipeline, enhance scouting efficiency, and develop players through customised training programs.

In an exclusive interview with WION, Johannes Grafinger (Head of Performance, Laz Wels Upper Austrian Football Association, Austria) and Dietmar Beiersdorfer (Former German football player and coach) stressed upon the power of data-driven insights in player development, recruitment, and performance optimisation. With a vast pool of untapped talent, India stands at the cusp of a football revolution—one where technology becomes the driving force behind sustainable success.

Johannes Grafinger emphasised the transformative role of performance analytics in football development. “Integrating technology and performance diagnostics ensures a data-driven approach to nurturing young talent. Precise tests and individual analyses allow for targeted improvements, helping players maximise their potential,” Grafinger explained.

He also highlighted how technology reduces scouting time by proactively matching talent with clubs. India, with its vast talent pool, can benefit from a tech-led scouting system that identifies promising players from remote regions, offering them structured pathways to professional football.

“For a country like India, talent can come from any part of the nation. A technology-led scouting plan can help to find hidden gems sitting in pockets and develop them into quality international level players."

"Young talent can also showcase their own skills and get found rather than waiting to be picked. Access to quality digital training content can provide inspiration and help each athlete chart out an inspirational path for themselves and set pragmatic targets around what they want to achieve. Ultimately a pool of home-grown talent increases India's chances of competing in the international arena and also facilitate player export opportunities in the transfer market, he added.

Dietmar Beiersdorfer echoed similar sentiments, underscoring how AI, data analytics, and sports science are shaping modern football strategies. “Technology has evolved from being a post-match analytical tool to an essential part of real-time decision-making,” Beiersdorfer said.

He stressed the importance of analytics-driven talent identification and recruitment, shifting from subjective scouting methods to a science-backed approach. For a developing football nation like India, leveraging technology can create a robust development model, ensuring that young players receive customised training plans tailored to their specific needs.

Technology as bridge

One of the biggest challenges developing football nations face is the absence of a seamless transition from grassroots to professional football. Kaushik Moulik, an expert in football philosophy, believes that technology can play a pivotal role in bridging this gap. “By leveraging AI-powered performance tracking, digital training modules, and data-driven scouting, India can create a structured talent pipeline,” Moulik shared.

European football, with its highly structured approach to data-driven performance analytics and talent development, provides a valuable blueprint. From AI-powered injury prediction models to real-time tactical analysis, clubs like TSG Hoffenheim have demonstrated how cutting-edge technology can transform the sport.

By adopting best practices from Europe, India has the opportunity to evolve from being a spectator nation to a competitive player in the international football ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports Director-General Mr. Joy Bhattacharjya shared his opinion on the topic. He said, "AI's ability to create tailored solutions for diverse individuals is significant. It can adapt to different sports' biomechanics, such as cricket and football, and even within cricket, distinguishing between a batter's and a bowler's needs."

"Unlike rigid prompts, AI leverages large language models and machine learning to provide context-specific insights. This is particularly impactful at the grassroots level in India, where language barriers exist, especially in rural areas. AI helps bridge this gap by simplifying instructions, making sports more accessible to a wider audience," he added.

Dietmar Beiersdorfer and Johannes Grafinger were part of the panel discussion on the topic –‘Leveraging technology to elevate the sports arena’, at IndiaSoft 2025 organised by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC). The discussion was moderated by Kaushik Moulik.