Everton director Kevin Thelwell releases statement over point deduction ahead of Premier League return

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell has penned a note to the fans as they prepare to return to action in the Premier League on Sunday (Nov 26). The Liverpool-based club was penalised for a breach of Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules that saw them docked off 10 points. As a result of the penalty, Everton have dropped to 19th place in the Premier League with only goal difference separating them from the bottom spot. Our Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, has written to Evertonians on the recent 'wholly disproportionate and unjust ruling'. — Everton (@Everton) November 22, 2023 × Kevin Thelwell releases statement

“Given the events of the last week, I felt it was important I share with you the thoughts of myself, Sean, and all the staff and players here at Finch Farm as we prepare for the return to Premier League action this weekend.

“Colin’s video message last Friday echoed my views and the sentiment of everybody here at Finch Farm. We are shocked by what we believe is a wholly disproportionate and unjust ruling by the Premier League’s commission.

“We cannot say anything further on the commission’s findings until the conclusion of the appeal process - and the players and manager cannot be drawn on any specifics relating to the commission’s ruling in the media duties they will be fulfilling in the days and weeks ahead,” a statement on the club’s official site read.

Consequences of points drop

British Member of Parliament Ian Byrne took Everton football club’s points deduction case into the parliament on Tuesday as the Premier League side continues to fight off-field. To fight the case, Byrne, Labour MP for West Derby laid down an early day motion (EDM) in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

It is understood that Everton will appeal to the Premier League authorities regarding the point-deduction case before the team returns to action on Sunday. The Toffees will host Manchester United at Goodison Park and could find themselves bottom of the league standings if Burnley manage to steal a point against West Ham United on Saturday.