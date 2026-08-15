/Why is this UNESCO World Heritage cave in France permanently closed to the public?

The Lascaux Cave in southwestern France contains some of the most prominent Paleolithic art on Earth. Despite its status as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it remains strictly closed to the public. While the cavern once welcomed thousands of visitors, a severe environmental crisis forced the French government to shut the doors in 1963. Here is the science and history behind the permanent closure of this 17,000-year-old archaeological site.

The impact of mass tourism

Four teenagers discovered the cave in September 1940. Following the Second World War, the site opened to the public in 1948. The underground chambers quickly became a major tourist attraction, drawing up to 1,200 visitors per day. However, this human presence caused immediate structural and environmental problems. The site holds roughly 600 paintings and 1,500 engravings that date back 17,000 years. The influx of daily tourists drastically altered the temperature and humidity of a cavern that had been sealed for millennia.

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The spread of destructive elements

The breath of thousands of visitors produced massive amounts of carbon dioxide, heat, and moisture. This chemical change triggered a biological crisis inside the caverns. The increased humidity from visitors' breath, combined with dust from their shoes, caused a noticeable deterioration of the ancient pictures. Algae, bacteria, and crystals began growing across the rock walls, directly threatening the animal paintings. The natural pigments used by Paleolithic artists were rapidly fading due to the use of artificial lighting.

The creation of exact replicas

To prevent the complete destruction of the artwork, authorities permanently closed the original cave in 1963. Today, the original Lascaux Cave, which received its UNESCO designation in 1979, remains monitored in near-darkness by conservators. To satisfy public interest, the French government funded replicas. Lascaux IV, a complete full-scale replica that opened in 2016, recreated the entire cave to the millimetre using precise 3D scans.