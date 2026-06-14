Why is this fruit banned on public transport in several countries?

When travelling through Southeast Asia, tourists often encounter warning signs on trains and buses depicting a spiky fruit with a red cross over it. This fruit is the durian, widely known across the region as the King of Fruits. Despite its massive popularity among locals, it is strictly banned on public transport networks in several countries. Here is exactly why this specific fruit is heavily restricted in modern public spaces.

The science behind the powerful odour

The primary reason for the ban is the fruit's extremely pungent smell. According to a research report published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, the durian produces over 40 different volatile scent compounds. The core of its strong odour comes from highly concentrated amino acids and sulphur compounds, similar to those found in onions, garlic, and natural gas. This unique chemical composition creates an intense scent that easily dominates any environment it enters.

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The problem with enclosed transport systems

Transport authorities do not ban the fruit due to safety risks, but rather because of how its odour behaves in enclosed, air-conditioned spaces. The heavy sulphur compounds easily latch onto fabrics, train seating, and ventilation filters. Once a durian is brought inside a modern subway car or a public bus, the scent quickly circulates and becomes trapped. Transport companies find it extremely difficult and expensive to scrub the lingering smell out of their air-conditioning units.

Heavy fines across Asian transit networks

Major transit networks across Asia enforce immediate financial penalties for carrying the fruit. In Singapore, the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system imposes a strict fine of 500 Singapore Dollars (approximately Rs 31,000) on anyone caught bringing a durian onboard. Similar restrictions apply in Thailand and Malaysia, where commercial airlines, intercity rail services, and private taxi drivers legally refuse passengers carrying the fruit.

Strict regulations in private accommodations

The restrictions extend far beyond public transport. Most hotels in countries like Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia prohibit guests from bringing the fruit into their rooms. If a tourist violates this rule, hotel management will often charge a massive deep-cleaning fee to professionally ionise the room and remove the trapped scent from the carpets and curtains. Even vacuum-sealed packaging is frequently rejected by airport security and airline carriers.