Why is this fort called India's most haunted?

Located within the Aravalli hills of Rajasthan lies a 17th-century marvel that draws thousands of tourists every year. While the ruins of Bhangarh Fort showcase Rajasthani architecture, the site is better known for an entirely different reason. It holds the unique reputation of being India's most haunted location, a status so widely recognised that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) enforces strict visiting rules. For history enthusiasts and curious travellers, Bhangarh offers a fascinating, albeit eerie, experience.

The 17th-Century Ruins of Bhangarh

Located in the Alwar district, approximately 85 kilometres from Jaipur, Bhangarh was established in the 17th century by Raja Madho Singh. Once a thriving town that housed nearly 10,000 residents, the area is now entirely abandoned. Walking through the complex during daylight reveals a layout featuring the Johari Bazaar marketplace, the Dancer's Haveli, and preserved Hindu temples. Structures like the Gopinath Temple and Someshwar Temple, built in the traditional Nagara style, highlight the historic craftsmanship of the era. Curiously, many of the stone houses in the village immediately outside the fort completely lack roofs.

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Myths of Curses and Dark Magic

The abandonment of Bhangarh is steeped in local folklore. The most prominent legend involves an ascetic named Guru Balu Nath, who permitted the fort's construction on the condition that its shadow would never fall upon his dwelling. According to the myth, a later ruler raised the palace walls too high, casting a shadow that triggered a curse, destroying the town.

Another popular tale surrounds Princess Ratnavati and a dark magic practitioner named Singhia. Local stories claim that the occultist attempted to use an enchanted potion to win the princess's affection. When she uncovered his plot and threw the potion onto a boulder, the rock crushed him. In his final moments, Singhia supposedly cursed the entire kingdom to desolation.

Why the Sunset Curfew Exists

While ghost stories are common worldwide, Bhangarh stands out due to official government regulations. The ASI has placed a prominent blue signboard at the entrance explicitly prohibiting any visitors from entering the premises between sunset and sunrise. Anyone found inside the complex after dark faces legal action. While paranormal researchers point to sudden temperature drops and unexplained sounds, local historians suggest the night-time ban is primarily for safety. The ruins are located near the Sariska Reserve, meaning wild animals frequently roam the unlit, rocky terrain at night.

Bhangarh Fort presents a mix of history and enduring mystery. If you plan to visit, arrive early in the day to explore the stone temples and royal pavilions. Just remember to head back before the sun goes down and the guards begin blowing their whistles.