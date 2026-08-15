Why does this Amazonian river actually boil?

Deep in the Peruvian Amazon lies a river that reaches temperatures high enough to cook animals alive. Known locally as Shanay-Timpishka, this thermal anomaly defies conventional geological expectations. Spanning a thermal stretch of 6.3 kilometres, the river reaches near boiling point, recording maximum temperatures of over 99 degrees Celsius. Geoscientists have studied this site to understand how a river can boil without an active volcano anywhere nearby.

The geothermal science behind the heat

According to geoscientist Andrés Ruzo, the river is an entirely non-volcanic geothermal system. The nearest active volcanic centre is located more than 700 kilometres away. The heat originates from fault-fed hot springs. Rainwater falls on the region, seeps deep underground into porous rocks, and heats up through the Earth's natural geothermal warmth. Fault lines act as underground plumbing, thrusting the pressurised, scalding water back to the surface.

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Dimensions and water temperatures

The physical scale of the river is notable. While the entire river system runs for about 9 kilometres, the actively boiling stretch is roughly 6.3 kilometres long. It reaches up to 30 metres in width and runs as deep as six metres. Research shows that temperatures fluctuate along its course, with an average of around 86 degrees Celsius and peaking at 99.1 degrees Celsius. At these temperatures, the water is lethal. Animals that accidentally fall into the river are incapacitated and killed almost instantly. The high temperatures cause severe burns and boil the wildlife.

Visiting the Mayantuyacu sanctuary

The river is situated in the Mayantuyacu sanctuary, located in the Huánuco Region of Peru. The local Asháninka people have revered this site for generations, considering it a sacred space for healing ceremonies. Access requires a domestic flight to Pucallpa, followed by a multi-hour drive to the town of Honoria and a boat trip along the Pachitea River, before a hike through the dense jungle. Travellers are advised to hire a local guide or an organised tour due to the challenging terrain.