Which Indian river is known as the 'River of Blood' and why?

India is a land of diverse geographical wonders, but few are as captivating as the Lohit river. Tucked away in the remote, mist-covered mountains of Arunachal Pradesh, this majestic river has fascinated travellers, geologists, and locals alike. It is famously referred to as the 'River of Blood' in India, a dramatic and somewhat eerie name that sparks both curiosity and a deep sense of mystery.

Unlike the calm, predictable streams found in the plains, the Lohit is wild, untamed, and holds a secret that completely transforms its appearance during certain times of the year.

What is the Lohit, and where does it come from?

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The Lohit river is a major and powerful tributary of the mighty Brahmaputra. It begins its long, turbulent journey high up in the snow-capped Zayal Chu range of eastern Tibet. From these freezing heights, it flows fiercely through the rugged mountainous landscape, travelling for about 200 kilometres through the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh before finally entering the flat plains of Assam.

As it cuts through the Mishmi Hills, the river forms a fast, aggressive, and highly unpredictable current. It is here, amidst the wild, untouched valleys and dense forests, that the river displays the unique characteristic that gives it its famous nickname. It stands in stark contrast to the usual blue or emerald green waters one might expect from a Himalayan watercourse.

Why is the Lohit called the river of blood?

Mountain rivers usually boast crystal clear waters. However, the Lohit river often surprises onlookers by turning into striking shades of rust, bright orange, and crimson red.

The primary reason for this colourful transformation is completely natural and geological. The river flows right through a specific geographical area that is incredibly rich in laterite soil. Laterite is a type of earth that contains a very high concentration of iron oxides. When there is heavy seasonal rainfall, or when the river swells and flows with intense force, it rapidly erodes the riverbanks.

During this process, the water washes massive amounts of this red, iron-rich mud into the main stream. As this thick soil mixes with the fast-flowing rapids, the iron suspensions completely alter the water's appearance, making the entire river look like a rushing stream of thick blood.

The ancient myth of Parashuram Kund

Beyond the scientific and geological explanation, the 'River of Blood' is also deeply rooted in ancient Indian mythology. The river flows very close to Parashuram Kund, a highly revered Hindu pilgrimage destination located within the pristine Kamlang Reserve Forest.

According to local legends and ancient mythological texts, Lord Parashuram, who is considered an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was ordered by his father, Jamadagni, to behead his own mother, Renuka. Bound by duty, he committed the act, but the horrific sin of matricide weighed heavily upon him. Seeking penance and purification, Lord Parashuram journeyed to this exact region to wash his blood-stained axe in the freezing waters of the Lohit river.

Devotees and religious scholars believe that the blood from his axe washed off into the stream, turning the water red for eternity and permanently giving the river its historic, sacred name.

A thriving biodiversity hotspot

The region surrounding the Lohit river is not just known for its red water and mythological ties; it is also a massive ecological hotspot. The river basin transitions sharply from high-altitude alpine forests down to incredibly dense tropical jungles. This dramatic shift in altitude and climate makes it a perfect, undisturbed home for a rich variety of flora and fauna.

Botanists and nature lovers flock to the area to find rare orchids, beautiful wild rhododendrons, and highly sought-after medicinal plants like the Mishmi teeta, which is uniquely native to these mountain slopes.

The cultural landscape along the river is equally diverse and fascinating. As the river flows downward, the local communities change, showcasing a beautiful blend of ancient animist traditions in the upper reaches, Theravada Buddhism practised by the Khampti and Singpho tribes in the middle sections, and traditional Hindu beliefs closer to the plains.

If you are planning to witness this majestic river and its surrounding wilderness, the ideal time to visit is between the months of October and April, when the weather is most accommodating. However, tourists must remember that they need to obtain an Inner Line Permit to enter Arunachal Pradesh, a measure taken to protect the region's delicate environment and indigenous cultures.