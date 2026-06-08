/Why fighter jet missiles have different coloured stripes

Coloured stripes on fighter jet missiles indicate hazard levels. Yellow marks a live high-explosive warhead, brown indicates a rocket motor, and blue represents a completely inert training weapon.
A yellow band indicates the presence of a high-explosive warhead inside the missile. Ground crews look for this specific marker to identify that the weapon carries a fully active destructive payload. This ensures strict safety protocols are maintained on the flight deck.
A brown stripe signifies that the missile contains a live rocket motor or low-explosive propellant. This tells handlers that the weapon has an active propulsion system capable of launching it from the aircraft. This code prevents accidental ignition during handling.
A completely blue stripe represents an inert tracking or training missile. These weapons contain zero per cent explosive material or live fuel components. Air forces rely on these dummies safely to train pilots and ground loading teams.
Operational air-to-air weapons typically feature both yellow and brown stripes together. This dual marking confirms to ordnance technicians that the missile is fully functional and armed. It carries both a live warhead and an active motor.
This strict colour-coding system follows the MIL-STD-709D military standard used by over 30 allied nations. Universal visual identification dramatically reduces the risk of human error during rapid weapon loading operations on modern airbases