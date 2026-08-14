Top 5 places where you can stand in two countries at once

Most international borders feature strict customs checkpoints. However, specific locations allow travellers to physically stand in two countries at the exact same time. From divided buildings to mountain peaks, here is a factual look at five locations where you can straddle two nations simultaneously.

Baarle-Hertog and Baarle-Nassau

The border between Belgium and the Netherlands forms a complicated jigsaw pattern in this region. Baarle-Hertog is a Belgian municipality consisting of 22 separate enclaves entirely surrounded by the Dutch municipality of Baarle-Nassau. The border is marked on the pavement with white crosses and metal studs. The boundary line passes directly through houses, cultural centres, and a beverage shop, allowing individuals to stand in both countries at once.

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Haskell Free Library and Opera House

This Victorian building deliberately straddles the Canada-United States border between Stanstead, Quebec, and Derby Line, Vermont. A thick black line runs diagonally across the floor of the public spaces to mark the international boundary. The library collection and the theatre stage are located in Canada, but the main entrance and most of the theatre seats are positioned in the United States.

Hotel Arbez Franco-Suisse

Located in the tiny village of La Cure, this hotel sits directly on the border between France and Switzerland. A private businessman built the structure to take advantage of an impending border adjustment treaty signed in 1862. Today, the international boundary bisects the dining room, kitchen, and several guest rooms. In the honeymoon suite, the bed is divided, with half resting in France and half in Switzerland.

Victoria Falls Bridge

The Victoria Falls Bridge crosses the Zambezi River just below the Victoria Falls. Constructed from steel, the bridge is 198 metres long. Because the river forms the official border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, the bridge links the two countries. Visitors walking across the bridge can stand directly above the gorge, marking the point between the two African nations.

Mount Everest Summit

The world's highest mountain is massive enough to span two countries. The official peak is physically located in both Nepal and China at the same time. Climbers can access the mountain from the north side in China or the southern side in Nepal. Regardless of the chosen route, reaching the summit means standing with one foot in China and the other in Nepal.