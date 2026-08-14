Top 5 countries with the most UNESCO World Heritage Sites

UNESCO World Heritage Sites are specific locations recognised for their cultural, historical, or scientific importance. According to the updated registry data for 2026, certain nations hold a significantly higher number of these protected areas. For travellers interested in global history and natural geography, visiting these regions provides direct access to preserved monuments and parks. Here is a factual look at the five countries with the highest number of UNESCO sites.

Italy

Italy holds the top position globally with 61 recognised sites. The country features historic city centres, including Rome and Florence, alongside natural locations such as the Dolomites. The high number reflects its central role during the Roman Empire and the Renaissance period. The rock drawings in Valcamonica were the first Italian addition to the list, while the rock-cut tombs of Domus de Janas in Sardinia are among the newest.

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China

China occupies the second spot with 60 designated sites. The locations are spread across vast geographical areas and include the Great Wall and the Imperial Palaces of the Ming and Qing Dynasties. The registry also includes natural reserves that protect rare species and diverse ecosystems. Mount Taishan became the first mixed heritage site for the country, satisfying both cultural and natural criteria.

Germany

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Taking the third position, Germany possesses 55 protected sites. The UNESCO committee reports highlight a mix of industrial heritage, religious architecture, and natural landscapes. Key locations include the Cologne Cathedral, the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex, and the Wadden Sea. The country focuses heavily on preserving both its medieval structures and modern architectural contributions.

France

France features 54 sites on the official UNESCO registry, putting it in fourth place. Reports from the global heritage body show a strong emphasis on cultural monuments and historical urban planning. Visitors can find prominent locations such as the Palace of Versailles, the banks of the Seine River in Paris, and prehistoric cave systems containing ancient art.

Spain

According to the World Heritage database, Spain ranks fifth with 50 recognised locations. The country contains diverse architectural styles resulting from its complex history. Prominent sites include the historic centre of Cordoba and the works of Antoni Gaudi in Barcelona. The Alhambra in Granada represents a major cultural addition to the list, showcasing detailed Islamic architecture from the Moorish period.