Top 5 countries home to the world's highest waterfalls

Waterfalls remain major global tourist attractions. While water volume draws many visitors, the sheer drop of the world's tallest waterfalls offers a different geographical perspective. From South American rainforests to European mountain ranges, these natural formations are visually striking and require careful travel planning. Here is a factual look at the five countries home to the highest waterfalls on Earth, based on geological data.

Venezuela: Angel Falls

Located in the Canaima National Park within the Bolívar state, Angel Falls holds the title of the highest uninterrupted waterfall globally. The water drops 979 metres from the edge of the Auyán-tepui mountain. Because of its remote jungle location, reaching the site requires a dedicated river trip. These guided excursions often take several days, making it a challenging destination for travellers.

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South Africa: Tugela Falls

Tugela Falls is found in the Drakensberg mountains of the KwaZulu-Natal province. It is officially recognised as the second-highest waterfall in the world, with a combined drop of 947 metres across five tiers. The site is particularly visible after significant seasonal rainfall. Hiking trails provide access to the summit, making it accessible for international travellers and local hikers.

Peru: Tres Hermanas Falls

Peru hosts the Tres Hermanas Falls, located in the Otishi National Park. The water descends 914 metres into a deep canyon. The surrounding rainforest is extremely dense, and the rugged terrain makes the location difficult to access by foot. Consequently, aerial viewing through specialised flights remains the most common and safest way to observe this natural geographical monument.

United States: Olo'upena Falls

The fourth-highest waterfall is located in the United States, specifically on the Hawaiian island of Molokai. Olo'upena Falls drops 900 metres over a steep seaside cliff. Because massive, sheer ocean cliffs surround the area, there are no hiking trails leading to the falls. The cascade is exclusively visible from the water via boat tours or from the air via helicopter.

Norway: Skorga and Vinnufossen

Norway is home to several of the tallest waterfalls in Europe. Skorga drops 875 metres, while the nearby Vinnufossen has a height of 845 metres. Fed by glacial meltwater, these falls cascade down steep mountain faces in the Møre og Romsdal region. Unlike the remote falls in South America, Vinnufossen is easily accessible by road, allowing tourists to view it directly.