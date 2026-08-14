Top 5 cities where you can see the Northern Lights

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, attract winter travellers from across the globe. This atmospheric display occurs when solar particles interact with the magnetic field of the Earth. To secure the highest chances of seeing this phenomenon, travellers must visit locations near the auroral oval with dark, clear skies. Here is a factual guide to five of the best cities globally to view the Northern Lights.

Yellowknife, Canada

Yellowknife is positioned directly beneath the centre of the auroral oval at 62.5 degrees north. Because of its specific geography, this Canadian city offers some of the best viewing odds globally, with the aurora visible up to 240 nights a year. The most reliable viewing season runs from late August through April, with optimal clarity on cold, dry winter nights.

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Fairbanks, United States

Located in Alaska at 64.8 degrees north, Fairbanks sits consistently within the auroral oval. The city features a continental climate, which means it experiences fewer coastal clouds and a higher frequency of clear skies. This stable weather greatly increases the probability of viewing the Northern Lights during the primary season between late August and late April.

Tromsø, Norway

Tromsø is situated at 69.6 degrees north, placing it firmly in the heart of the auroral oval. Despite its coastal location, the city records frequent Northern Lights sightings between September and mid-April. Travellers often rely on local weather maps rather than solar activity forecasts to find clear skies above the surrounding fjords.

Rovaniemi, Finland

Positioned directly on the Arctic Circle at 66.5 degrees north, Rovaniemi is the capital of Finnish Lapland. The city falls within the primary auroral zone. Extended winter darkness from late August to April provides ample viewing opportunities. The region combines optimal latitude with purpose-built infrastructure, allowing visitors to watch the skies from the comfort of heated accommodations.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik sits at 64 degrees north, placing it slightly south of the central auroral oval. However, strong geomagnetic activity regularly pushes the Northern Lights directly over the Icelandic capital. While urban light pollution is a factor, travellers can reach completely dark viewing spots with a short 20-minute drive out of the city centre.