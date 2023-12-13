Rare and deadly Diphtheria case reported in UK school, triggers health measures in Luton

A confirmed case of the highly-contagious and potentially deadly disease diphtheria has surfaced at Wigmore Primary School in Luton, UK, prompting urgent warnings for parents to exercise caution. Health officials from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) East of England have taken action following the positive test result for this rare bacterial infection.

Diphtheria, typically preventable through vaccination, is an uncommon occurrence in the UK due to routine immunisation for infants.

However, there has been a seven percent decrease in the number of teenagers receiving the booster shot at age 14 in the past year, making the unvaccinated population highly susceptible to this infection, which can also result in skin ulcers if untreated with antibiotics.

The UKHSA is collaborating closely with local and national partners to implement necessary public health measures. A thorough risk assessment has been conducted, identifying close contacts of the affected individual. The agency assured that vaccinations and guidance will be provided to prevent further spread, reports said.

Despite the confirmed case, health experts said that the risk of onward transmission to the broader community remains low. In a communication to parents, Wigmore Primary School disclosed the diphtheria case, reassuring them that the individual is undergoing treatment and recovering well.

The school maintained that the risk to children is low but is disseminating information as a precautionary measure, urging anyone suspecting infection to seek immediate medical attention.

Dr. Sultan Salimee, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at UKHSA East of England, reportedly underscored, “Diphtheria is a contagious bacterial infection that mainly affects the nose and throat. Infections of diphtheria are rare in England because most people have been immunised against it. The individual concerned has been treated and is recovering well. The risk to the wider public is very low. If any close contacts are not fully vaccinated against diphtheria, their vaccinations should be boosted. Completing the course of vaccinations remains the most effective way for people to protect themselves against becoming ill with diphtheria.”

Over the past decade, diphtheria cases in England have increased from an average of two to 11 per year, excluding 2020. Although diphtheria was a significant cause of death in the Victorian era, routine vaccinations since the 1940s have significantly reduced its prevalence.