FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming Channel in Europe: When and where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 is gaining steam across the world. The most spectacular performance so far was staged by Saudi Arabia on day 3 of the mega sports event, where it delivered a stunning 2-1 defeat to World Cup favourites Argentina. Now, the spotlight is shifted to the fourth day of FIFA World Cup 2022, where the first match of the day will be played between Croatia and Morocco. Luka Modric, the playmaker for Croatia, has cautioned his teammates not to anticipate a repetition of their World Cup performance of 2018 when the nation of just over four million punched above their weight to reach the finals.

When will the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches be played on Day 4 (GMT+1 nations)?

The first match will be played between Morocco and Croatia at the Al Bayt Stadium at 11:00 GMT+1

The second match will be played between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International stadium at 14:00 GMT+1

The Third match will be played between Spain and Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium at 17:00 GMT+1

The fourth and last match of the day will be played between Canada and Belgium at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 20:00 GMT+1

How to watch the matches online in European countries (GMT+1 nations)

In Europe, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) reserves all the rights to broadcast live matches in European countries.

In Poland, the Livestream will be available on TVP

In Portugal, the matches can be watched on RTP

In France, the Livestream is available on Yle and beIN Sports

In Germany, the Livestream is available on ARD, ZDF and Deutesch Telecom

In Spain, one can access the Livestream on Mediapro and RTVE

In Serbia, people can watch the matches on RTS

In Italy, people can watch FIFA world cup 2022 on Television at RAI and live stream at RAIPlay

In Denmark, people can watch FIFA world cup 2022 on Television at DR Network and live stream at TV2 Play

In Hungary, people can watch FIFA world cup 2022 on Television at M4 Sport channel

If your country is missing, you can check this page for information -