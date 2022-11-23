LIVE UPDATES | FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4: Morocco and Croatia all set to clash today
Story highlights
FIFA World Cup Live Updates: Following the historic victory of Saudi Arabia over Argentina on day 3 of the FIFA World Cup, the spotlight will shift to group E and group F on day 4. The first match of the day will be aired live at 14:00 GST, in which 2018 runner-ups Croatia will start their tournament by clashing with Morocco. The second match will be played between 2014 champions Germany and Japan at 17:00 GST. The 2010 winners Spain will then play the fourth team from Group E, Costa Rica at 20:00 GST. The last match of Wednesday will be played between Canada and Belgium at 23:00 GST.
Following are the latest updates about FIFA World Cup 2022 Day 4:
Predicted Croatia Xi: Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Barisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Petkovic, Perisic
Both Croatia and Morocco are heading into the World cup without injuries.
Predicted Morocco Xi: Bono; Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Amallah; Ziyech, En-Nesyri, Boufal.
The stage is set for the Croatia-Morocco clash. As per Morocco’s coach Walid Regragui, the team is fired up by the stunning performance of Saudi Arabia against the World Cup favourites Argentina.