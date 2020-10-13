Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge expecting their first child together?

After Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, looks like another celebrity couple is heading towards parenthood. Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge are reportedly expecting their first child.



While the couple has not confirmed the news yet, speculations began after Ghatge was seen at her husband's birthday celebration last week in UAE dressed in a loose black dress that gave a hint of a baby bump.



The couple got married in November 2017 after announcing their engagement earlier that year in April.



Zaheer and Sagarika are at present in UAE where Zaheer is touring with Mumbai Indians team as the Director Of Operations. On October 7, the cricketer turned 42 and Sagarika took to Instagram to post adorable photos of the couple and wishe her 'best friend'.

