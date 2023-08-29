Zach Bryan announces expansive Quittin Time Tour 2024

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan is gearing up for an expansive musical journey with the recently announced Quittin Time Tour scheduled for 2024. Following a brief tour of US arenas, Bryan is set to amplify his reach with a tour that spans from March to December, encompassing an array of venues ranging from arenas to stadiums. The tour is a testament to Bryan's growing popularity, with a tour length that demonstrates his commitment to his craft and his audience. Notably, this extensive tour will not only feature arenas but also incorporate several stadium shows.

Also Read | Zach Bryan unveils new album: A celebration of authentic country sounds

Joining Bryan on stage for the stadium appearances will be an eclectic lineup of artists. Notable performers such as Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Turnpike Troubadours, Sierra Ferrell, the Middle East, Matt Maeson, and Levi Turner are set to contribute their talents to the tour, ensuring a diverse and engaging musical experience.

Registration for the The Quittin Time Tour is open now. https://t.co/yNDL03dArj



Presale will start on September 6th @ 10am local time and go through September 7th @ 10pm local.



Public on sale starts September 8th at 10am local. pic.twitter.com/f5QA8aG3l1 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) August 28, 2023 ×

This tour announcement follows closely on the heels of the release of Bryan's self-titled album, released by Warner Records. The conclusion of his Burn, Burn, Burn Tour further sets the stage for the Quittin Time Tour, building excitement among his fanbase.

Promoted by AEG Presents, the tour will see a shift in ticketing strategy, with most shows offering tickets through Ticketmaster. Unlike the previous tour, where Ticketmaster-free venues were preferred, this marks a change in approach. The majority of the tour's 54 dates will utilize Ticketmaster's services, with AEG Presents handling registration and code distribution for all shows, including those ticketed by Ticketmaster.

Despite the tour's substantial duration, there are notable absences in certain major markets, sparking speculation about potential additions to the lineup. Cities with arena performances will see Bryan performing two-night stands, providing fans with extended opportunities to experience his music.

As anticipation builds for the tour, fans will need to preregister for presale codes, beginning September 6. The general on-sale date is set for September 8th, promising a rush for tickets to be part of this extensive musical journey across a variety of venues and cities.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE