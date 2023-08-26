Zach Bryan unveils new album is a celebration of authentic country sounds

All you country music fans rejoice! Zach Bryan has launched a new album, which hit the airwaves this past Friday. The 16-track piece has already garnered attention for its distinctive blend of heartfelt lyrics and soul-stirring melodies. What's more, the album features an array of collaborative tracks, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans worldwide.

One of the standout features of the album is the inclusion of four guest artists who lent their unique talents to the project. The War And Treaty make a compelling appearance on the track titled "Hey Driver," while Sierra Ferrell's captivating vocals grace the song "Holy Roller." The album takes an enchanting turn with Kacey Musgraves joining Zach Bryan on "I Remember Everything," and The Lumineers contribute their musical prowess to "Spotless." The amalgamation of these artists' distinct styles with Bryan's signature sound results in a musical journey that is both captivating and emotionally resonant.

In a heartfelt Instagram post just prior to the album's launch, Bryan shared his thoughts about the creation of this musical collection. He said that these songs were not accompanied by grand explanations or elaborate reasoning; rather, they flowed as poems and melodies that he felt compelled to share with the world. The album effortlessly weaves between heavy and hopeful themes, showcasing the depth and diversity of Bryan's artistic expression.

Zach Bryan acknowledged the incredible support he has received from fans and listeners.

The album, simply titled Zach Bryan, has been met with positive reception. However, not all news is met with unbridled excitement. Devoted fans were disappointed to learn that the highly anticipated track "Deep Satin" did not make the cut. Bryan took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to address this concern. He revealed that the reason for its absence was his desire for the album to be a fully self-produced endeavour. As he was not involved in the production of "Deep Satin," he made the tough decision to leave it off this particular album.

For those eager to hear "Deep Satin," Bryan offered reassurance that the track, along with a selection of others, would be unveiled over the course of the next few months.

Here's the full track list

“Fear & Friday's (Poem)”

“Overtime”

“Summertime’s Close"

“East Side of Sorrow”

“Hey Driver” (Feat. War and Treaty)

“Fear and Fridays”

“Ticking”

“Holy Roller” (Feat. Sierra Ferrell)

“Jake’s Piano / Long Island”

“El Dorado”

“I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“Tourniquet”

“Spotless” (Feat. The Lumineers)

“Tradesman”

“Smaller Acts”

“Oklahoma Son”

