YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was attested on Sunday (March 17) by Noida police in a snake venom case. Yadav was accused of supplying snake venom at the rave party in Noida's Sector 51 on November 3 last year.

Yadav was detained by Noida police after forensic reports revealed that the sample seized from the rave party contained snake venom. On March 17, he was reportedly called for questioning after which he was arrested. He will be presented on the court today.

Indian news agency ANI quoted DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra. “Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today: DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra. Further details awaited,” the post on X reads.

Noida Police arrests YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. He will be presented in the Court today: DCP Noida Vidya Sagar Mishra



Further details awaited.



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/ZVxh7rM5rK — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2024 ×

Social media influence Elvish Yadav and his involvement in the snake venom case has been one of the most talked about topics in recent months. In November 2023, an FIR was launched against Elvish and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom to different parties. His name emerged after Uttar Pradesh's Noida police raided a rave party on suspicion of snake venom being used after getting a tip-off from NGO People for Animals (PFA) last year. The police rescued nine snakes including five cobras, and 20 ml of suspected snake venom from the same banquet hall in Noida.